Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,504 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,287,000 after purchasing an additional 504,559 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at $7,133,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 169,521 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at $1,780,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Investec downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.98.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

SBSW stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

