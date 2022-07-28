Signaturefd LLC Buys 164 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 99,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,822 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 85,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 43,907 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 139,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 87,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.26. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

