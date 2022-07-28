Signaturefd LLC Buys 313 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 78,727 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,891,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 217,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 46,297 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 111,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $42.26 and a one year high of $52.89.

