Signaturefd LLC Buys 359 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 120,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

AVTR stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

