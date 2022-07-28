Signaturefd LLC Buys 424 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 302,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 214,809 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 317.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,422,000 after purchasing an additional 39,732 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 3.9 %

SAVE stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $967.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.36 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

