Signaturefd LLC Buys 914 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.20 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Nomura lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

NYSE XPEV opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 4.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

