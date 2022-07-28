Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 72.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Abiomed by 5,350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $285.18 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 96.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.85.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.25.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

