Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,448 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,923 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,989 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 202,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE HBM opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $908.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

