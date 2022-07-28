Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 721.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 279,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,207 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Down 0.2 %

TER opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.