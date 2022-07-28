Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) by 1,496.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2,798.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fanhua by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,719,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after buying an additional 163,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FANH shares. TheStreet cut Fanhua from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fanhua in a report on Saturday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fanhua Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $270.19 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.51. Fanhua Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $108.28 million during the quarter.

About Fanhua

(Get Rating)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.