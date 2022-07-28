Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $35,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

