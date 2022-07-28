Signaturefd LLC Has $74,000 Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1,857.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Stock Performance

BAP stock opened at $127.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.93. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $182.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.04. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $991.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $3.9382 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Credicorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.