Signaturefd LLC Has $78,000 Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Innospec by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Innospec in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Innospec by 29.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 63.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Innospec by 3.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOSP stock opened at $100.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.80. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $106.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.35. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IOSP. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

