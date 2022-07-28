Signaturefd LLC Has $80,000 Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in InMode by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in InMode by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of InMode by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 750 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on InMode from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

INMD stock opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

