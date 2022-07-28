Signaturefd LLC Has $82,000 Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLD. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on COLD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

COLD opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.26. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.25, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.26.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -733.33%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

