Signaturefd LLC Has $85,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 373.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.94.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

