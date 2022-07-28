Signaturefd LLC Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 160.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 139,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 85,791 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 5.7% during the first quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 76,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 14,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

STORE Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STORE Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.74%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.