Signaturefd LLC Has $89,000 Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,449,000 after purchasing an additional 553,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,611,000 after acquiring an additional 441,630 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,803,000 after acquiring an additional 188,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,372,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,484 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Shares of ELS opened at $71.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average is $75.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

