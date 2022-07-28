Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $82.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.396 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.