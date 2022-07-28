Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 420.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 140.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $25.91 on Thursday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.54.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $96.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

