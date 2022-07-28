Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.