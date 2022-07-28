Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.4 %
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.7093 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($49.69) to €51.00 ($52.04) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.51.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
