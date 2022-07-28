Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ITT by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ITT by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

ITT opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.48.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

