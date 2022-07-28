Signaturefd LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

INDY stock opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.48. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $53.83.

iShares India 50 ETF Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.