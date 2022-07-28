Signaturefd LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RFV. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $87.95 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.80 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.74.

