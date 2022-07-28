Signaturefd LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Stock Up 1.8 %

RGEN opened at $205.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.86.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

