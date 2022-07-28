Signaturefd LLC Purchases 3,158 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 125.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,444 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,102,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after acquiring an additional 603,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,168,000 after acquiring an additional 383,968 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,788 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -244.89%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

