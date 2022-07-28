Signaturefd LLC Purchases 479 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,060,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 228,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 169,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SRC opened at $42.59 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average is $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.11%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

