Signaturefd LLC Purchases 546 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 199.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,048,000 after purchasing an additional 348,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Elastic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,966,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Elastic by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after acquiring an additional 205,411 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,793,000 after acquiring an additional 44,113 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.64.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $937,184 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.17. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

