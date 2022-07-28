Signaturefd LLC Purchases New Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $36,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

