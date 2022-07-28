Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 1,085.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 97.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 15,899 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $593,509.67. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,078.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 15,899 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $593,509.67. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,078.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $41,833.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,859.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of FIBK opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 8.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

