Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,136,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 468,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,875,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Weis Markets Stock Up 0.9 %

WMK opened at $77.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.13. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $86.75.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.68%.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.