Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 119.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Switch in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE SWCH opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 843.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Switch Increases Dividend

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 525.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,084,360 shares in the company, valued at $102,246,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,014,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.48.

Switch Profile

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.