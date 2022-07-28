Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,930,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,537,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 344,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 279,800 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,890,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,392,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 169,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNN. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.46) to GBX 1,295 ($15.60) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.88) to GBX 1,630 ($19.64) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,455.67.
Smith & Nephew Stock Performance
Smith & Nephew Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smith & Nephew (SNN)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.