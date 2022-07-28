Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,930,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,537,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 344,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 279,800 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,890,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,392,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 169,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNN. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.46) to GBX 1,295 ($15.60) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.88) to GBX 1,630 ($19.64) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,455.67.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Smith & Nephew Profile

NYSE SNN opened at $29.35 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08.

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

