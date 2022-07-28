Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,119 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 46.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

MLCO stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.64. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $474.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.71 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

