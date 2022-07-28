Signaturefd LLC Sells 283 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $113.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $108.65 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.97.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

