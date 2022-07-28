Signaturefd LLC Sells 3,346 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.28.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.