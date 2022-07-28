Signaturefd LLC Sells 505 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 34,451 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $77.14 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $77.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 61.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

