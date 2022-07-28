Signaturefd LLC Sells 645 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,747,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,872,000 after buying an additional 840,902 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,321,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,505,000 after purchasing an additional 238,282 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,984,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,369,000 after purchasing an additional 314,885 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,084,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average of $97.36. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $158.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 460.30 and a beta of 1.32.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

