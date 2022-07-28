Signaturefd LLC Sells 910 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 206,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.76. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $48.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

