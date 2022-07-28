Signaturefd LLC Takes $90,000 Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,154,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $30,403,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $24,291,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $15,665,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $15,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $127.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.60.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

