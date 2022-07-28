Signaturefd LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TZA. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 635.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $1,562,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $2,418,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSEARCA TZA opened at $35.99 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.71.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.