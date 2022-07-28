Simmons First National Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Simmons First National’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SFNC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Simmons First National Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,814,000 after purchasing an additional 677,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Simmons First National by 16.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,413,000 after buying an additional 911,143 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Simmons First National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,361,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,802,000 after purchasing an additional 110,654 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after buying an additional 615,775 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,648,000 after purchasing an additional 85,968 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 125,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Marty Casteel purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,850. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

