Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Short Interest Update

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Simplicity Esports and Gaming Stock Down 13.3 %
WINR stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $251,680.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Profile
