Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Short Interest Update

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Stock Down 13.3 %

WINR stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $251,680.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Simplicity Esports and Gaming alerts:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simplicity Esports and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplicity Esports and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.