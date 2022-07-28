Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Simpson Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $7.23 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $593.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $101.53 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $87.73 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,656,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,656,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $255,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,587.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,380 shares of company stock worth $2,429,487. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.59%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

