South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SJI opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.67. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 35,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Jersey Industries

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.