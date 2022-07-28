Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Holdings Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) by 223.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPE. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 289,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.
Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $16.27.
Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.