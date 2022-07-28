Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Holdings Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) by 223.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPE. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 289,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $16.27.

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About Special Opportunities Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

