SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SS&C Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $61.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $84.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on SSNC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.