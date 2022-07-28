SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $61.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $84.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSNC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

