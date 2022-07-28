Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,426 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 904,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,513,000 after buying an additional 83,425 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 260,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

