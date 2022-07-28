Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 4,312 Shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.78% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 59,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 30,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOTI opened at $29.41 on Thursday. VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $35.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.